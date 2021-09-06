4 mules arrested as 15kg ice smuggling bid foiled at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: At least four alleged drug mules have been detained and on Mondya handed over to anti-narcotics force as the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 15 kilograms of methamphetamine (also known in the street as ice or meth) via a flight to Bahrain, ARY News reported.

ASF spokesperson said today the four men were attempting smuggle at least 15 kilograms of ice and heroin to Bahrain the previous night but the bid was thwarted.

All four arrested drug smugglers were handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) who then arrested the fifth complicit of the gang. They seized three kilograms more ice from the fifth arrested.

The investigation is underway from the mules and shortly from now they will be presented before the judicial magistrate, ANF said.

ASF foils heroin smuggling bid at Karachi airport

Separately today, ASF Karachi foiled a major bid to smuggle over 15 kilogrammes of heroin out of the country and arrested four alleged smugglers at Jinnah International Airport.

According to ASF officials, the heroin was recovered from the four passengers willing to travel to Bahrain from Karachi airport when they were to board the airline flight.

The recovered 15kg heroin was concealed in the luggage of the passengers.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated at millions of rupees. The ASF handed the accused over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.