16-year-old rapes mentally-challenged girl in Karachi

KARACHI: The police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for sexually assaulting a mentally-challenged girl in Mehmoodabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a 19-year-old mentally-challenged girl was raped by a 16-year-old boy in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area.

The police shifted the girl to a hospital for medical treatment, saying that the initial investigation have confirmed the girl was subjected to rape. Meanwhile, the arrested accused admitted to the crime during interrogation.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Further investigation will be taken after the medical report arrives.

Earlier in June, a 10-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men including a local shopkeeper in the Chanesar Goth area of Karachi.

According to details, the father of the girl has filed a rape case in the Mehmoodabad Police Station. The girl was taken in a rikshaw to a house forcefully, where the local shopkeeper Kahiru and his two accomplices raped the 10-year-old, the father claims.

The girl’s father said that she had gone to Khairu’s shop to buy something where he made her sit in a rikshaw forcefully and took her to an empty house. There he called another person who then took her to an unknown location, he added.

He added that the culprits left the girl near the corporation gate at 8:30 pm, and warned her to not tell anyone about what they did to her. The girl was crying when she got home and told everything to her parents.

Comments