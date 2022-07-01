Karachi: 10-year-old girl raped by three men

Karachi: A 10-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men including a local shopkeeper in the Chanesar Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the father of the girl has filed a rape case in the Mehmoodabad Police Station. The girl was taken in a rikshaw to a house forcefully, where the local shopkeeper Kahiru and his two accomplices raped the 10-year-old, the father claims.

The girl’s father said that she had gone to Khairu’s shop to buy something where he made her sit in a rikshaw forcefully and took her to an empty house. There he called another person who then took her to an unknown location, he added.

He added that the culprits left the girl near the corporation gate at 8:30 pm, and warned her to not tell anyone about what they did to her. The girl was crying when she got home and told everything to her parents.

The police officials, upon filing the complaint, arrested the shopkeeper Khairu, while the search for the two other men is underway.

A lady doctor conducted an initial checkup of the girl, but it could not give any concussive evidence. A complete medical of the girl will bring clarity to the situation.

