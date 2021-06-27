16,560 health workers contract COVID-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 16,560 healthcare workers have been infected while battling the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, quoting sources, ARY News reported Sunday.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 9,893 doctors, 2,363 nurses and 4,304 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 163 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

Overall 16,111 health workers have recovered from the pandemic.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,830 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 56 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,477 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,947 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,510 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 829 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 726 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 230 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.