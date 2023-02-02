17 killed, one injured in a bus-truck collision in Kohat

At least 17 persons were killed and one got wounds after a collision between a trawler truck and a passenger bus in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the trawler collided with the passenger bus coming from the opposite side of the road. The initial investigation showed that the accident took place due to the brake failure of the trawler.

The passenger coach was travelling from Lucky Marwat to Peshawar.

Women and children are among the deceased travellers. The rescue workers said that the bodies of the deceased people were shifted to the hospital while the injured persons in getting medical assistance.

Police teams and local administration also rushed to the site and cleared the road for the rescue activities.

Last month, at least eight people were killed and five others injured as a result of a road accident in the Kohat district of KP.

According to the rescue officials, the incident occurred after a van collided with a mini truck in the Darra Adam Khel city of Kohat district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The accident took place due to overspeeding, said police.

Comments