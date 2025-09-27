17 terrorists belonging to Mullah Nazir group killed in Karak operation

KARAK: Security forces have killed 17 terrorists affiliated with the Khawarij group in Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the state-run APP, a timely and decisive joint operation was conducted in Karak, resulting in the elimination of 17 Khawarij terrorists.

The operation was carried out on the reported presence of Mullah Nazir group.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the security forces for eliminating 17 Khwarij in Karak. The prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of personnel injured during the security operation, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He said that due to the professionalism and timely action of the security forces, the nefarious designs of the terrorists were thwarted.

The government and the security forces were fully committed to eradicating terrorism, he said, adding they would soon uproot the menace of terrorism completely.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the professionalism and bravery of Pakistan’s security forces following the successful operation against the Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Karak. He stated that the operation thwarted the terrorists’ malicious plans and prevented significant threats to peace and stability.

In a statement, Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the soldiers involved, emphasizing that their sacrifices and courage deserve the highest recognition. “I salute the brave personnel who ensured these terrorists met a humiliating end,” he said.

He also prayed for the early recovery of three security personnel who sustained injuries during the operation, assuring that the entire nation stands firmly beside its armed forces. “The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our security forces. Together, we will not allow terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij to find refuge in Pakistan,” he said.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue supporting the security agencies in their mission to eradicate terrorism and ensure lasting peace across the country.

