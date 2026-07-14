18-year-old college student allegedly kidnapped in Karachi's Shah Faisal Colony

KARACHI: An 18-year-old girl named Naila Usman has been kidnapped from the Shah Faisal Colony of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Shah Faisal police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated a case under relevant kidnapping sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The girl’s father stated that he had dropped his daughter off on the morning of July 13 at the Khursheed Girls College in the colony, where she is a student.

In a desperate appeal to the police, the distraught father said, “We are deeply distressed and appeal to the authorities to ensure our daughter is recovered as soon as possible.”

Earlier, Kashmore police have rescued a seven-year-old girl who was abducted nearly a month ago, killing one alleged kidnapper during the operation, officials said.

The rescued child, Zeenat Solangi, was abducted from her home on 16 June 2026 within the jurisdiction of Karampur Police Station, near the Shabbirabad police post.

Following the abduction, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Muhammad Murad Ghanghro constituted a special investigation team comprising officers from Kandhkot and Kashmore Madadgar police units, along with an IT team, to trace the child.

Police said the team used modern technology, intelligence gathering, and continuous search operations across different areas to track the kidnappers, who were allegedly moving the girl from one location to another to evade arrest.

Acting on intelligence, police carried out a raid in the Shalo Mor area, within the jurisdiction of A-Section Kandhkot Police Station, where the child was believed to be held.

According to police, the suspects opened fire as officers approached the hideout. Police returned fire while exercising caution to ensure the safety of the abducted child.

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During the exchange of fire, one alleged kidnapper was killed, reportedly by gunfire from his own accomplices, police said. The remaining suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Police safely recovered Zeenat Solangi during the operation. She will be handed over to her family after the completion of legal formalities.

Authorities said a large police contingent is continuing search and combing operations in the area to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the kidnapping.