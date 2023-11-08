189,259 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

PESHAWAR: The repatriation of illegal foreigners mostly Afghans continued to their home countries as 189,259 illegal foreigners have so far been repatriated till November 7, this year, ARY News reported.

The spokesman of the KP Home Department told APP that these foreigners were transferred through the Torkham border between September 17 and November 6, this year.

The immigrants included women and children who were provided free transport service from Landi Kotal holding camp up to the Torkham border that connects Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Similarly, 2,975 illegal immigrants were repatriated through Angor Ada South Waziristan. He said voluntary repatriation was being encouraged.

Repatriation from Punjab was also continued through the Torkham border where officials of relevant departments were assisting them.

Earlier today, Pakistan decided to extend the stay of registered Afghan refugees in the country for six months.

The sources said the decision to extend the tenure of registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan was extended by the caretaker federal cabinet through a circulation summary.

The caretaker government of Pakistan decided to extend the stay of POR (Proof of Registration) card-holder Afghan refugees on the recommendation of the foreign office and interior ministry, the sources said.

The tenure that expired on June 30, 2023 now stands enforced until December 31. The decision will benefit registered Afghans and their families.