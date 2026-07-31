Islamabad: The Cabinet Division has advised provincial governments to refer any issues related to the implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment to the Council of Common Interests (CCI), stating that it is not responsible for evaluating the outcomes of the devolution process.

In a written submission to the relevant parliamentary standing committee, the Cabinet Division said its role was limited to implementing cabinet decisions and making the necessary amendments to the Rules of Business.

The division stated that it was never given the mandate to assess the success or impact of the transfer of powers under the 18th Amendment.

According to official documents, 47 subjects under the Concurrent Legislative List were devolved to the provinces following the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. As part of the process, 17 federal ministries were either abolished or transferred to provincial governments.

The Cabinet Division said the devolution process was completed by June 30, 2011, while the Implementation Commission also fulfilled its responsibilities by the same date.

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It added that the federal cabinet issued notifications strictly in accordance with the recommendations of the Implementation Commission and cabinet decisions. All required amendments to the Rules of Business have already been incorporated, the division said.

The documents further noted that Rule 50A was added to the Rules of Business to provide for the establishment of a permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interests.

The Cabinet Division maintained that no further action regarding the transfer of powers falls within its mandate, adding that provincial governments may approach the CCI to address any outstanding issues related to devolved subjects.