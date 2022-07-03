19 killed as Quetta-bound bus falls into ravine

ZHOB: At least 19 passengers died after a Quetta-bound bus travelling from Islamabad fell into a ravine in Zhob district of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred at 1:00 am on Sunday in Zhob district after the bus fell into a ravine, resulting in the immediate death of at least 19 people and injuring 10 others.

“The bus was carrying 33 passengers and was travelling to Quetta from Islamabad,” the rescue sources said, adding that the incident occurred owing to the slippery road following rain.

The rescuers also find it difficult to retrieve bodies and injured from the ravine and later shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and directed the authorities to declare an emergency in the Zhob hospital and provide treatment to the injured.

Road accidents occur frequently in Pakistan owing to lack of awareness regarding road safety measures, ill-trained drivers and other multiple reasons.

Recently, at least 15 people died in a grim accident near Hasan Abdal’s Buran Interchange as a passenger bus bound for Mardan fell into a ditch while saving a car from crashing into it.

Read More: THREE KILLED, 25 HURT AFTER SCHOOL BUS FALLS FROM GT ROAD BRIDGE

The bus made a departure from Lahore to reach Mardan but on the way as it crossed Hassan Abdal, the bus met a calamity and plunged into a ditch.

The rescue officials recovered the bodies of 15 people on board.

