19 more die of Covid, 580 test positive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 19 more lives in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,496.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 580 new patients of the viral disease surfaced when 43,901 samples were tested during this period.

The infection rate was recorded at 1.32%, the NCOC said, adding that the number of critical care Covid-19 patients has come down to 1,247.

Statistics 4 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,901

Positive Cases: 580

Positivity %: 1.32%

Deaths : 19

Patients on Critical Care: 1247 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 4, 2021

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the NCOC held here in Islamabad. According to a statement, inbound air traffic will operate “at full quantum” with effect from 10 November 2021.

All passengers of and above six years, whether locals or foreigners, will have to carry a negative PCR test report before boarding the flight.

