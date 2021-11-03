Explainer: What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children

The COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 from Pfizer and BioNTech has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here is what you need to know about the vaccine and children:
When will COVID-19 vaccines be available for 5- to 11-year-olds?
Some shots will be ready as soon as Wednesdaybut appointments will become increasingly available the week of Nov. 8.
Where will the shots be available?
Depending on the state, in pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and schools. Some states are also setting up mass vaccination centers and mobile vaccination clinics to increase access to shots for children.
National pharmacy chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health (CVS.N) will start offering them on Saturday and Sunday.
Is it the same vaccine as the adult one?
Yes, but at a lower dose. Pfizer and BioNTech have asked for authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the vaccine, a third of the dose size given to people 12 and older. It is still a two-shot vaccine, with doses given around three weeks apart.
What if my child is a small 5-year-old, or a big 11-year-old? Should they get the children’s dose?
The dose is based on age and not weight, according to Brittany Kmush, an epidemiologist and professor at Syracuse University. “Vaccines are different than medication in the dosing strategy and it has more to do with the maturity of the immune system rather than weight or metabolism,” she said.
Is it safe?
Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been linked to rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis, especially in young men.
If children are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID, why bother vaccinating them?
