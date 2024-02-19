19 suspects get bail in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to 19 accused in a case pertaining to the attack on Jinnah House on May 9, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ATC heard bail pleas of 214 suspects nominated in the case. The ATC judge however granted bail to 19 accused including Naveed Feroz, Muhammad Akram, Altaf Hussain, Bilal Fayyaz, and Muhammad Kamran.

The ATC approved bail pleas against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

According to police, the accused were involved in attacking and ransacking the Jinnah House on May 9. The Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

Earlier on February 14, the ATC declared 30 accused, including PTI’s Tahira Yasmeen and others, as fugitives in the Jinnah House attack case.

The police filed a plea before the ATC stating that despite numerous calls all the accused individuals failed to appear before the court in the Jinnah house attack case.