30 suspects declared fugitive in Jinnah house attack case

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday officially declared 30 accused individuals, including PTI’s Tahira Yasmeen and others, as fugitives in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police filed a plea before the ATC stating that despite numerous calls all the accused individuals failed to appear before the court in the Jinnah house attack case.

The Investigation Officer (IO) pleaded to declare the 30 accused individuals, including Tahira Yasmeen, Asma Mumtaz, Rizwana Ghazanfar, Hayat Sikandar, and others, as fugitives.

The IO stated that the accused had gone into hiding, fearing the potential arrest in the case.

READ: ATC issues arrest warrants for fugitives in KU attack case

Earlier to this, the Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in another case after getting bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Sanam Javed was granted bail after arrest in a case related to setting the PML-N office on fire by the ATC against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

The PTI activist and candidate from NA-119, NA-120, and PP-125, was taken into custody by Shadman police in case no 768, registered against her under terrorism charges.