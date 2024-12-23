£190 million reference: AC defers verdict against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

Accountability court on Monday deferred its verdict in £190 million reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the court was set to announce its verdict in £190 million reference on December 23 (today), but now the verdict has been delayed.

AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana said they are writing the verdict and will announce the date of the verdict later.

On December 18, an accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in £190 million reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. The court reserved the verdict of the case after the prosecution team and defence lawyers completed their arguments.

Read more: PTI founder’s bail pleas in Toshakhana, £190 million cases rejected

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.