PTI founder’s bail pleas in Toshakhana, £190 million cases rejected

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Toshakhana and £190 million cases, ARY News reported.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, presiding over the Toshakhana and £190 million references today, announced the verdict on petitions filed by deposed prime minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the accountability court indicted PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Imran Khan and his wife have been named in the list of accused for possessing gifts received from international dignitaries, which they were obligated to deposit in the Toshakhana.

Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana reference till Jan 11. NAB officials will present witnesses in this case in the next hearing.

Rear More: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana case

On the other hand, the accountability judge adjourned the hearing of £190 million reference till Jan 17.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court ordered the seizure of the properties of Farhat Shehzadi, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi and former SAPM Shahzad Akbar in the NCA £190m scandal.

During today’s hearing, the details of properties owned by Farhat Shehzadi and Shahzad Akbar were presented before the court.

The report stated that Farhat Shehzadi owns 140 kanals of land in Mohra Noor, Islamabad and seven other plots in Lahore and Islamabad.

She also owns 29 Pakistani, US and UK currency bank accounts.

Former SAPM Shahzad Akbar owns a commercial plot in Lahore and 24 bank accounts.

The court ordered the seizure of the properties and bank accounts of Shahzad Akbar and Farhat Shehzadi, who are absconders, in £190m scandal.