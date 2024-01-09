NCA £190m case: Court orders to seize Farhat Shehzadi, Shahzad Akbar’s assets

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday ordered the seizure of the properties of Farhat Shehzadi, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi and former SAPM Shahzad Akbar in the NCA £190m scandal.

In today’s hearing the details of properties owned by Farhat Shehzadi and Shahzad Akbar were presented before the court.

The report stated that Farhat Shehzadi owns 140 kanals of land in Mohra Noor, Islamabad and seven other plots in Lahore and Islamabad.

She also owns 29 Pakistani, US and UK currency bank accounts.

Former SAPM Shahzad Akbar owns a commercial plot in Lahore and 24 bank accounts.

The court ordered the seizure of the properties and bank accounts of Shahzad Akbar and Farhat Shehzadi, who are absconders, in £190m scandal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019