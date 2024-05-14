£190m case: IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict after the completion of arguments.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

Read more: NCA £190m case: PTI founder’s bail plea fixed for hearing

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019