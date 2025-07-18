New K-pop band debuts with North Korean defector members

A new K-pop boy band, named ‘1VERSE’ and pronounced as ‘Universe’, which features two defector members from North Korea, have made their global debut.

As reported by foreign media, K-pop quintet 1VERSE, consisting of Hyuk, Seok, Aito, Nathan and Kenny, includes three men from Japan and the United States, in addition to the two who defected from North Korea. They released their debut album on Friday, featuring a song about the consequences of escaping one of the world’s most repressive states.

Moreover, the band also performed a live-streamed showcase of their first EP, ‘The 1st Verse’, featuring three tracks, including the debut single ‘Shattered’, at midnight.

According to the details about their members, Yu Hyuk, who hails from the northeastern county of Kyongsong in North Korea, has been living in South Korea since 2013. Besides the freedom that he enjoys to show off his talent to the world, the 25-year-old also appreciates being able to eat three meals a day.