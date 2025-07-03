K-pop star dies at 23 after battle with leukaemia

K-pop star and former member of the boy band F.ABLE, Shim Jae-hyun, mononymously known as Jaehyun, has died after a private battle with leukaemia.

As reported by Korean media, singer Shim Jae-hyun, best known for his stint as a member of K-pop quintet F.ABLE, passed away on June 29 at the age of 23.

Jaehyun, who had kept his diagnosis private, reportedly battled leukaemia for years before his final breath last month.

Despite him being away from the public eye in the last few years, the singer’s passing has shocked his fans as well as the K-pop fraternity.

Reacting to his untimely demise, a fan wrote on social media, “This hurts really bad. I was with the group for a short period of time and wondered what happened to him … His suffering is now over.”

“He was really special and important to me,” another noted.

Leading the tributes, his F.ABLE bandmate Hojun wrote on his Instagram stories, “I heard the news too late … I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there for your last journey. I sometimes think about how I could have done better, and it’s regretful.”

“I hope you can shake off all your worries and live comfortably there. Thank you for the roughly 5 years. I will pray that you eat a lot of delicious food and do well. Come visit me in my dreams,” he added.

