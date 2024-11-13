web analytics
K-drama actor Song Jae-Rim found dead at his home

Famed South Korean actor-model Song Jae-rim was found dead at his apartment in Seoul on Tuesday, at the age of 39.

As reported by local media, actor Song Jae-rim, who has been a part of a number of South Korean films and TV dramas, was found dead at his Seoul home, in the Seongdong District of the capital city, on November 12.

Reportedly, the authorities have also discovered a two-page letter at the scene, leading to the speculations of suicide.

A police investigation of the matter is currently underway.

According to the details, the late actor’s funeral will take place on November 14, at a memorial space put together by other late actor’s family at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall, with his sister being the chief mourner.

Notably, Jae-rim began his career on the runway and also appeared in leading magazines like Bazaar Korea, Vogue Girl Korea, and GQ Korea, before he transitioned to acting, making his debut in ‘Actresses’ (2009).

He gained prominent recognition and went on to star in TV shows including ‘Passion for Now’, ‘I Wanna Hear Your Song’, ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, ‘Two Weeks’ and ‘Our Gap-soon’ among several others.

His most recent work was in ‘My Military Valentine’ and the action web series ‘Queen Woo’.

