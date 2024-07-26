South Korean star Yoo Ah-in accused of sexual assault

South Korean actor Uhm Hong-sik, known professionally as Yoo Ah-in, has been accused of sexual assault by a man, the charges that he has denied, requesting people to avoid ‘unnecessary speculation’.

As reported by South Korean news agencies, Yoo Ah-in, 37, of ‘Burning’ and ‘The Throne’ fame, has been accused of sexual assault by a 30-year-old man, who alleged that the incident took place on July 14, at an apartment in Yongsan District of Seoul, which neither belonged to him nor the actor.

Reportedly, there were other men present at the scene as well.

According to the details, Yoo has denied the allegation. In a statement, his lawyer Park Jung Hyun said, “The claims in the criminal complaint involving Yoo Ah-in are not true. Additionally, we ask that you refrain from unnecessary speculation regarding his personal life.”

The police have started an investigation into the matter, after necessary questioning from the complainant, who reportedly tested negative for drugs.

“We have not yet contacted the accused [Yoo Ah-in] about the case. We plan to call him in for questioning soon,” the officials were quoted saying.