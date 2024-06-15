BTS fans face sexual assault charges after hug event

BTS ARMY, who allegedly kissed K-pop star Jin of the band without consent, face sexual assault charges in Seoul, after the recent hug event.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A day after completing his mandatory military service, in northern Yeoncheon County, South Korea, BTS star Jin hosted a hug Festa, in order to reunite with the fans for the 11th anniversary of the K-pop band, as his remaining bandmates, continue to serve on the duty.

At the wholesome event in Seoul Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium, 1000 lucky fans got the golden opportunity to meet and hug the K-pop star. However, in unforeseen consequences, some fans attempted to kiss him on his cheeks, sparking controversy and leaving BTS ARMY angered. Now the reports from a Korean entertainment publication suggest that fans who kissed BTS star Jin at the hug Festa, are facing sexual harassment charges at Seoul Songpa Police Station.

The officials confirmed that the complaint has been filed through the National Petition System, addressing a potential violation of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act.

The plaintiff ‘A’ stated through an online fan community forum, “In the middle of Jin’s offline fan meeting with 1000 fans in celebration of his military discharge, it was reported that some fans attempted sexual harassment, which angered me as a fan who enjoys BTS’ music. The fans who sexually harassed Jin should be immediately investigated and punished under Article 11 of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act for ‘molestation in a crowded place’.”

Notably, Jin, the oldest member of the boys’ septet, who was the first one to enlist for mandatory military duty, was discharged from the service earlier this week.

For the uninitiated, South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, a measure that has long been a source of controversy. A 2019 revision of the law allowed globally recognised K-pop sensation, BTS to delay service until the age of 30.

The K-pop juggernaut is currently on self-described hiatus, for all seven singers to fulfil their same duty.

FAME: BTS: K-Pop band’s life from stardom to military turned into comic book