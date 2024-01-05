FAME: BTS: K-Pop band’s life from stardom to military turned into comic book

A new comic book chronicles the rise to stardom of South Korea’s K-pop music sensation BTS and their recent transition to military service.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

TidalWave Comics has added the 22-page book about BTS to its ‘FAME’ series, which uses the comic medium to shine a light on musical acts of the septet, including the Bangtan Boys’ rise to stardom after their 2013 debut, and how the popstars became a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

The glossy comic book also chronicles their latest switch from pop stars to soldiers in the South Korean army, to fulfil their mandatory military duty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TidalWave Productions (@tidalwaveprod)

Speaking about his latest offering ‘FAME: BTS’, writer Eric M. Esquivel said, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to entertain ‘The BTS Army’ while the boys are putting their ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts’ claim to the test in the actual South Korean military!”

“Exploring the comics universe with the BTS was a delightful journey, where every stroke, word, and scene became strokes of joy. We crafted a captivating narrative that reflects the brilliance and magic of BTS’s extraordinary journey,” artist Lucy Fidelis added.

The book will be released in both print and digital formats and soft and hardcovers on January 10.

Meanwhile, the globally-popular K-pop septet, BTS is currently on a hiatus from group activities, to complete their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

Notably, South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, while a 2019 revision to the law allowed BTS boys to delay service until the age of 30.

K-pop star Jungkook debuts new look ahead of military service