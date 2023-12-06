BTS star Jungkook debuts new look ahead of military service

The youngest member of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, Jeon Jungkook has ARMY excited yet emotional as he debuted a shaved head ahead of the mandatory military service.

As known, the globally-popular K-pop septet, BTS announced a hiatus from group activities in June last year, to complete their mandatory service in the South Korean military. Three members of the group, Jin, J-Hope and Suga have been currently serving in the military, while, their management agency BigHit Music, shared an update regarding the enlistment of the remaining four members on Tuesday.

According to the official notice by the agency, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all set to start their mandatory military service soon, with the ‘Vibe’ and ‘Seven’ singers scheduled to enlist together.

In their final live session on the fan platform WeVerse before the service, the vocalist of the boy band revealed that he had already shaved his head as all four of them revealed their preps for the military.

Though he sat there with his head covered with a hoodie, he briefly ran past the camera towards the end of the live, giving a minute glimpse of his shaved head to the ARMY.

On the other hand, his fellow Bangtan Boy Kim Tae-hyung aka V also appeared with much shorter hair than his usual, though not fully shaved. “The last time I cut my hair this short was in middle school,” he said.

RM and Jimin were yet to adopt a new look for military service.

Earlier in November, the Golden Maknae personally wrote to ARMY, sharing an update about his military enlistment.

Notably, South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, while a 2019 revision to the law allowed BTS boys to delay service until the age of 30.

