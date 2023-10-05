BTS star Jungkook leaves fans worried

Jeon Jungkook of the K-pop supergroup BTS left the ARMYs across the globe worried with his latest revelation about his diet ahead of his debut solo album release.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The youngest member of the globally-recognised and Grammy-nominated K-pop septet BTS, Jungkook is giving it all to prepare for the release of his debut solo album ‘GOLDEN’, scheduled to drop on November 3, and is following a rather strict health regime to control his weight.

However, the ARMYs around the world are quite worried about his health after knowing about the starving ‘diet’ the Golden Maknae is following these days.

🐰 I got an IV today, to get more energy. I haven’t had a single meal today since I need to take care of my weight… there’s nothing I’m feeling stressed about though — minnie 🐰💜 (@tteokminnie) October 4, 2023

In his latest live session on the fan platform WeVerse, on Wednesday, the vocalist of the all-boys band revealed, “I got an IV today, to get more energy. I haven’t had a single meal today since I need to take care of my weight… there’s nothing I’m feeling stressed about though.”

As his statement was shared by a fan page on the micro-blogging site X, a number of ARMYs flocked with the replies, expressing concern for the singer’s health.

“I really cannot get used to the starvation that they always put themselves through when its comeback time. Like, why? He looks great, sings great, dances great. All the conditions required for him to perform his job are met. And somehow I don’t think they have a nutritionist,” a social user replied.

Another suggested, “Oh, JK. I know they have a good team taking care of them, but I hope he knows nutrition is very important. IV drips really don’t do much at all when it comes to providing the nutrition you need, unless it’s very specific invasive ones. We love you, budplease eat well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (전정국) Updates (@jungkook_bighitentertainment)

“Oh no.. not eating at all isn’t a healthy thing to do Jungkook 🙁 This made my heart sink honestly,” one of them showed concern.

“I dont want them to leave but sometimes I think at least in the military they are forced to eat 3 square meals a day and gain weight. Jin and Hobi honestly look healthier since joining even though I miss them. JK is already too skinny IMO and I get nervous when he diets like this,” someone opined.

BTS star Jungkook introduces his girlfriend after viral video