BTS star Jungkook introduces his girlfriend after viral video

Jeon Jungkook, of the K-pop supergroup BTS, introduced his girlfriend to the ARMY after a viral video of his rumoured partner.

After an alleged video, said to be of K-pop heartthrob Jungkook with his supposed girlfriend went viral on social media, the youngest of the globally sensational septet finally broke the silence on the burning question by the ARMY once and for all.

In one of his recent live sessions on the music fans platform, Stationhead, Jungkook clarified that he is single, but at the same time also introduced his girlfriend to the world.

As translated by a micro-blogger on X, the BTS vocalist was heard saying, “Do I have a girlfriend? Why do you keep asking that? I don’t have a girlfriend so don’t need [to] ask questions like this.”

He continued, “I only have ARMYs… I’m only looking at ARMYs… ARMYs be my girlfriend… Okay??”

“I only look at ARMYs because I’m ARMYbaragi (armyflower, like sunflower). Ah, do I need to say this in English too? ARMYs please spread this in English until far far away,” Jungkook added.

Moreover, when suggested suing the people behind the false viral video, the Golden Maknae asked his fans to let it be and don’t give attention to such people.

On the work front, BTS members are currently working on individual endeavours and Jungkook is still basking on the success of his hit track ‘Single’ and the latest collaboration with Jack Harlow, ‘3D’.

