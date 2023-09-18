BTS member Suga bids goodbye to ARMY

K-pop rapper Min Yoon-gi aka Suga of the globally popular all-boys band BTS bid an emotional goodbye to ARMY before starting mandatory military service.

K-pop band member Suga is set to start his military duty later this week, BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed in a statement over the weekend, which read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding Suga’s military service.”

“Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp,” the company announced.

The company further urged the ARMY to ‘refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace’ during his period of service and should only send warm regards to the performer within their hearts.

Moreover, before taking on this mandatory service and handing over his phone, Suga bid an emotional goodbye to the millions of fans in an expected-to-be final live session on the fan platform WeVerse.

Appearing with a shorter hairstyle and misty eyes, the rapper said in the session, “Hello, it’s nice to see you. It’s me, Suga. I cut my hair a bit. My hair is very short, right? I can’t get used to it too. The staff could not recognise me.”

Further updating on his show ‘Suchwita’, Suga mentioned that he won’t be able to continue it during the service, however, assured that he has filmed a lot of content for his fans and they should look forward to it.

“I’d be lying if I say [I’ll return] soon. So let’s meet in 2025,” Suga concluded.