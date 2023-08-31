BTS member RM says he’s not going to apologize after Islamophobic song controversy

BTS frontman RM said he stood by his words and is not going to apologize after the ‘RM apologise to Muslims’ trend on X.

In a recent live session on the fan platform WeVerse, rapper Kim Nam-joon aka RM of the South Korean boys band BTS, addressed the online uproar after he shared American musician Frank Ocean’s song ‘Bad Religion’ on his Instagram stories. The move had infuriated social users and thousands demanded an apology from him for his Muslim ARMY for hurting their religious sentiments.

Speaking about the controversy, Ram said in the livestream: “You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn’t.”

He continued to clarify, “There was no intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that’s all I could say. There was no such, any purpose or at least one per cent of my heart or intention to insult a religion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTStime | azii⁷ 💜 (@bts7oclock)

“I am not apologising, I am just saying,” he added. “I can’t, I know my limits, even if I am telling my truth, I know I can’t convince and persuade every people. Maybe some people would think of me like, ‘Oh no you still lie. You had that intention and purpose to insult’, which I didn’t, I never.”

“Guys, I understand what you are saying but I just can’t lie to you. I am just being honest,” RM concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the boy band announced a hiatus from group activities in June last year, to complete their mandatory military service. By now, two of the members, Jin and J-Hope have started their service in the South Korean military, while Suga started the enlistment process earlier this month.

