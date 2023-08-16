BTS member gives update on the group’s return

Rapper Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, of the Grammy-nominated K-pop supergroup BTS, assured ARMY that the musicians will resume group activities by 2025.

In his latest live stream on the fan platform WeVerse over the weekend, the frontman of the South Korean all-boys septet, RM promises their millions of fans, who go by the name ARMY, that the group will surely return by 2025, after completing their mandatory military service.

After reading a letter from a fan, who expressed their anticipation for the group’s return, RM said, “I definitely feel that … And what I’m thinking right now is, these days, when I’m doing my solo projects, is, this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY.”

“So, all the solo [work] is just a journey, but it is a very important journey for chapter two. It’s a journey to get back home safe, eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025,” he updated.

Moreover, acknowledging the constant love and support of the fans, which made the septet into a global phenomenon, the rapper added, “This is a greatness of love … When I face this kind of love, I feel like it’s irresistible, and that’s what makes me go through all those trials and hardships and shit happening in life.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the boy band announced a hiatus from group activities in June last year, to complete their mandatory military service.

By now, two of the members, Jin and J-Hope have started their service in the South Korean military, while Suga started the enlistment process earlier this month.

For the unversed, South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, a measure that has long been a source of controversy. A 2019 revision of the law allowed globally recognised K-pop sensation, BTS to delay service until the age of 30.

