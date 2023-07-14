30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 14, 2023
- Advertisement -

K-Pop supergroup BTS’ Jungkook releases solo single

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Jungkook, a member of K-Pop supergroup BTS, officially launched on Friday his solo career with the release of single ‘Seven‘, a track also featuring American rapper Latto.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service in South Korea, but other members are continuing to carry out solo projects and concerts.

The group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop’s global success including in the U.S. music charts and industry awards.

The video for Jungkook’s solo single ‘Seven‘ – described by his music label as an invigorating summer song – was also revealed on Friday and includes an appearance by South Korean actress Han So-hee.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

His label BigHit is part of the South Korean entertainment company HYBE and also manages BTS.

Related – Jungkook falls asleep during live chat, video goes viral

Ahead of his official solo debut, Jungkook previously released two free singles.

Fans have been camping out for days to get a chance to see Jung Kook perform his new song in New York’s Central Park on Friday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.