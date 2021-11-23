2 Gujranwala men crushed to death after bike stunt goes wrong

GUJRANWALA: A bike stunt cost two young men their lives in Punjab’s Gujranwala on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.

The accident occurred near Dhaunkal Morr of the city, they said.

17-year-old Ali and 22-year-old Ashraf riding a motorcycle were attempting a wheelie stunt. They came off their two-wheeler after it went out of control and skidded sideways.

Both the men were hit and run over by a speeding car coming behind them.

Their bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).

Earlier, a 55-year-old man was arrested after several videos of him attempting bike stunts went viral. The man was taken into custody by the Kotwali police station.

