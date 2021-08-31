2 Lahore police constables martyred whilst intercepting armed robbery

LAHORE: At least two police personnel have been shot dead Tuesday in exchange of fire as they intercepted an armed robbery bid in the Manga Mandi area of the city, ARY News reported.

The Lahore’s chief police official confirmed the dismal development saying the police team reached the scene upon information of an ongoing robbery. When they intercepted the bid the armed robbers opened fire on the police team.

The Lahore CCPO said the police team encountered the armed robbers as they fled the scene and in exchange of fire at least two were martyred conceding fatal bullet wounds.

Constables Adil and Ebad are the martyred police personnel who were martyred near Manga Bypass while intruding the robbery earlier today.

Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast

Separately from law enforcement agencies, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred yesterday in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in South Waziristan district’s Asman Manza, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the blast occurred during a clearance operation by security forces.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Wajid Ullah, 25, who is a resident of Karak.

The ISPR said the troops immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend terrorists involved in planting the IED. During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed, it added.