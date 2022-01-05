2 men arrested for filming, harassing KU students

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two men for allegedly filming, harassing and extorting students of the University of Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the agency’s Cyber Crime Wing arrested Fazal Dad, a rickshaw driver, and Adnan Ali, driver of a professor of the varsity, for their alleged involvement in blackmail, harassment, extortion and sharing of obscene videos of students of the University of Karachi.

The detained accused would make objectionable videos of students without their consent.

The spokesperson relayed that an FIR was lodged against them on the complaint of a woman who stated that the two men were blackmailing her to pay money.

He said a forensic analysis of mobile phones and other equipment seized from the arrested men established that they were involved in blackmailing and harassing at least seven “couples” on the campus using their videos and pictures.

However, the spokesperson added, one of the victims dared lodge the FIR against the accused.

Further investigation against them is underway. The FIA is also looking into possible involvement of other employees of the university in the crime.

