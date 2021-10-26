20 candidates file nominations for NA-133, Lahore by-election

LAHORE: Total 20 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the by-election in Lahore’s NA-133 constituency, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the initial list of candidates, filed their nominations for the by-election in Lahore’s NA-133.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the demise of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who was passed away in a heart attack.

The PML-N’s Shaista Pervez Malik, widow of Pervez Malik, and Naseer Bhutta have filed their nomination papers for the seat.

Moreover, the PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Jamshed have submitted their nominations, while People’s Party’s Chaudhry Asalm Gill and Jameel Ahmed have also been among the candidates.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates will be completed by Oct 30, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed upto Nov. 03, and will be decided by Nov. 09.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will display the revised list of the candidates on Nov. 10. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on Nov. 11.

The final list of candidates will be displayed and election symbols to the candidates will be allotted on Nov. 12.

The polling for the election will be held on Dec. 05.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!