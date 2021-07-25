20 including Tarar of PML-N arrested for ‘storming in police station’

GUJRANWALA: The police have on Sunday arrested Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar among other supporters for an alleged assault on the police party, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by the police, the PML-N leader and many supporters stormed into the police station and assaulted the personnel following which they were detained.

The district administration alleged that Attaullah Tarar incited the mob against the police, who waltzed into the station and misbehaved with the law enforcers.

In response, according to the administration, police have nominated four people in the case and have detained at least 20 people in the matter.

Tarar has yet to comment on the matter, however, it has been confirmed by the police that he is in custody.

PML-N candidate threatens to seek help from India in AJK elections

Separately today, fearing defeat, the PML-N candidate contesting Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Ismail Gujjar has threatened to seek help from India in the ongoing polls.

“I will call India for help if polls were rigged,” Ismail Gujjar was quoted as saying in his media talk outside the polling station.

The PML-N candidate said his party camp was uprooted, but they will not allow rigging in the polls, he alleged.

Gujjar said people will die here if attempts for rigging in the polls continue.