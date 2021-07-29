20 more front-line health workers infected with Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours 20 more front-line healthcare workers got infected with Covid-19 in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the said period eight doctors, three nurses and nine other health workers were infected with coronavirus, the sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

As many as 16,995 healthcare professionals have got infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, sources said.

According to sources, so far 10,177 doctors, 2,409 nurses and 4,409 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 166 healthcare professionals have lost their lives, the sources said.

Overall 16,380 health workers have recovered from the pandemic.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh province. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,976 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 58 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,489 healthcare professionals contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 4,010 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,560 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 14 of them died. In Balochistan 855 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 810 health workers contracted coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

While in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 295 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died, according to sources.