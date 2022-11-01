20 suspects nabbed for illegally issuing CNICs to Afghan citizens

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) anti-corruption circle busted a gang involved in illegally issuing computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and passports to Afghan citizens, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The FIA anti-corruption circle in Peshawar arrested 20 suspects who were allegedly involved in issuing CNICs and passports to Afghan citizens. A case was lodged under Foreign Act and Corruption Act against 36 suspected members of an organised gang.

The FIA spokesperson said that raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects.

READ: AFGHAN CITIZEN ISSUED FAKE CNIC FROM NADRA KARACHI: FIA

In January, a foreigner had been arrested who reached National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to get a computerized national identity card (CNIC).

As per details, a local resident and his mother along with the foreigner had reached the Jhang NADRA office to apply for a CNIC for the foreigner. The mother and the son showed the foreigner as their son and brother respectively.

During the identification process, the NADRA staff caught the fraud and rounded up the fraudster group, which was later handed over to the police.

Comments