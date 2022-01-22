Afghan citizen issued fake CNIC from NADRA Karachi: FIA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials have said that an Afghan citizen had been issued a fake computerised national identity card (CNIC) from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIA officials elaborated that the Afghan citizen was mentioned as a member of the Quetta-based family. The detection of his fake CNIC was made after he headed to the local administration for getting children’s B-form in Quetta, said FIA.

The Afghan citizen named Naimatullah contacted FIA Quetta officials and lodged a case.

It was learnt that the fake CNIC had been issued to Naimatullah from the Karachi West office and fake school documents and stamp papers were prepared to attach with the fake CNIC.

The FIA officials revealed that the Afghan citizen had also gotten passport on the basis of the fake CNIC and allowed for air travel from Quetta.

It emerged that a former assistant director of NADRA was arrested who acted as a facilitator to issue a fake CNIC to Naimatullah.

The FIA officials concluded that an investigation was launched after the registration of a case.

Earlier in September last year, a foreigner had been rounded up who reached National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to get a computerised national identity card (CNIC).

A local resident and his mother along with the foreigner had reached the Jhang NADRA office to apply for a CNIC for the foreigner. The mother and the son had shown the foreigner as their son and brother respectively.

During the identification process, the NADRA staff had caught the fraud and rounded up the fraudster group, which was later handed over to the police.

