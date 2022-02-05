20 terrorists killed as Nushki, Panjgur clearance operation ends: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A total of 20 terrorists were killed during armed attacks on two security forces’ camps in the Nushki and Panjgur districts as security forces on Saturday completed clearance operation in two districts of Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists attacked security forces’ camps at Nushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2 and both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations.

“Nine terrorists were killed while four security forces personnel including an officer embraced martyrdom during a shoot out with terrorists in Nushki,” it said.

The ISPR further said that security forces repulsed the terrorist attack in Panjgur after an intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area.

“Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity. 4 fleeing terrorists were killed in Panjgur while 4 terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces,” the ISPR statement read.

Five soldiers, including a JCO embraced martyrdom and six soldiers have been injured during follow up operations lasting 72 hours, the statement added.

“Three terrorists linked to these attacks were also killed yesterday including two high value targets at Balgatar, Kech in a follow up clearance operation conducted on a makeshift terrorist hideout,” the army’ media wing further said.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” the statement concluded.

