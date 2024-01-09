20-year-old girl commits suicide near Five Star Chowrangi

KARACHI: A 20-year-old girl Iqra died after falling from the 12th floor of a building near Five Star Chowrangi, ARY News reported citing police sources.

Police said that the girl was facing mental issues and was undergoing treatment. She was a resident of Shadman Town and had come to her aunt’s house near Five Star Chowrangi. Iqra had also committed suicide attempt six months back.

Meanwhile, police initiated the investigation and called crime scene unit to the spot. Statements of the family members of the girl are being taken. Police said that initially, the family members maintained that the girl was mentally ill and was being treated medically treated.

In a similar incident on Monday, a young girl reportedly jumped from the top floor of a coffee shop in Lahore’s Defense area. She fell on the roof of the parked car outside the coffee shop and was shifted to the nearest hospital in a critical condition.