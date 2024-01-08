Girl jumps from coffee shop’s top floor in Lahore

LAHORE: A shocking incident came to light from Lahore, where a girl was reportedly jumped from the top floor of a coffee shop in the Defense area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police officials revealed that the girl fell on the roof of the parked car outside the coffee shop, meanwhile, the rescue officials shifted the girl to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

Back in 2022, a young girl jumped off the Shanghai Bridge in Lahore after being scolded by her brother.

The sorrowful incident took place at Lahore’s Shangai Bridge. A young girl jumped from a bridge after having a bitter conversation with her brother.

A girl has tried to commit suicide by jumping off Shanghai Bridge on Ferozepur Road in Lahore. The 20-year-old girl was shifted to the General Hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the girl was going on a motorcycle with her brother when they had a verbal fight.

Police said further investigation is underway after recording the statements of the injured girl’s family.