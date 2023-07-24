200,000 telecom jobs given after 4G launch, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet told National Assembly (NA) that 200,000 telecom jobs were given after the launch of 4G in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the National Assembly was told that after the launch of 3G and 4G, the telecom companies gave direct jobs to 5780 individuals whereas 30 Mobile device manufacturing companies provided 50,000 job opportunities.

Currently, more than 44,200 employees are working in telecom companies across Pakistan. The number of internet users is over 128 million.

Earlier, the federal government decided to establish the Universal Service Fund (USF), a new board for the development of telecommunication services across the country.

Read more: Govt to establish new board to uplift telecom services

The federal cabinet approved the summary of the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) to establish USF – a new board for the development of telecommunication services – in which experts from the field will be members of the board.

Sources revealed that the secretary of IT will be the Chairman of the USF Board, while the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other members of the Telecom will also be added to the board.

Legal expert Sofia Saeed, financial expert Ayla Majid, telecom expert Muhammad Yousuf, and the CEO of the Universal Service Fund (USF) have also been included on the board.