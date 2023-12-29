2023 in review: 7 songs netizens couldn’t stop dancing to

As we bid farewell to this happening year, have a look back at all the songs which ruled Instagram reel trends in 2023.

Jamal Kudu

One of the last ones to join the list but the most viral of them all, Bobby Deol’s entry song in the Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’ has taken the internet by storm and no one could help but get up and dance to the peppy beats of this Iranian folk number, ‘Jamal Kudu’.

Moye Moye

The Serbian song ‘Dzanum’ by singer-songwriter Teya Dora, about nightmares and despair, not only became a social media sensation for its non-conventional singing style and composition but was synonymous with failure and certainly a top meme material of 2023.

Chaleya

Shahrukh Khan and Nayanthara’s romantic number ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’, was one of the most famous songs of the year which captured the attention of the audiences for the simple yet smashing choreography, re-enacted by thousands in their reels.

What Jhumka

Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s catchy dance number ‘What jhumka’, from Karan Johar’s family entertainer was one of the hottest Instagram reel trends at one time and several content creators and dancers recreated the hook step with their own spin.

Dil Vich

The 2019 released Punjabi number ‘Dil Vich’ by Indian musician Millind Gaba found its way back to the internet after years, more as a meme, for the hilarious dance featured in the video. It soon gained traction and was an Instagram reel trend.

Badal Barsa Bijuli

The Nepali number made popular by two girls dancing on a particular choreography made ‘Badal Barsa’ a hit, followed by gazillion reel recreations.

Khalasi

The Coke Studio banger, ‘Khalasi’ by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi, garnered the attention of Instagrammers and content creators for its Gujarati lyrics and upbeat music, becoming a party anthem and an instant hit among music lovers.

