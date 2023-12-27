From ‘Jawan’ to ‘Animal’: A look at Bollywood’s biggest Box Office hits of 2023

From Shahrukh Khan’s comeback hat trick to Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar’ sequel after two decades, let’s have a look back at all the Bollywood films which ruled the Box Office in the year 2023.

Jawan

The second offering of Shahrukh Khan for the year and his pan-Indian debut, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Eijaz Khan, hit the global theatres on September 7.

Made on a massive budget of INR300 crore, the title grossed INR1148 crores in worldwide ticket sales.

Pathaan

The high-octane action thriller by Siddharth Anand, starring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, hit Worldwide cinemas on January 25.

The Bollywood film earned INR1050 crore at the global Box Office during its theatrical run.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor-led, neo-noir action thriller ‘Animal’, by South-Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol, scored a bumper opening upon its release earlier this month and currently stands at INR880 crore in its worldwide collection.

Gadar 2

The sequel to the same-titled 2001 period drama, ‘Gadar 2’, helmed and produced by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, was released on August 11.

The title earned INR691 crore during its theatrical run against the budget of INR60 crore.

Tiger 3

Yet another film of YRF’s ambitious spy universe, and the third film in the franchise, ‘Tiger 3’, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is the fifth-highest grossing Bollywood film of the year, with worldwide earnings of INR467 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s return to direction, the quintessential family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, along with an ensemble cast.

‘RRKPK’ collected INR356 crores at ticket windows and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year.

Adipurush

The mega-budgeted, pan-Indian mythological action flick, ‘Adipurush’, based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, is co-written and directed by Om Raut. Rumoured couple Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s maiden collaboration opened to negative reviews from critics and was particularly panned for screenplay, dialogues and visuals.

Despite being one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year, with INR350-450 crore, ‘Adipurush’ emerged as a Box Office bomb, given its massive budget.

The Kerala Story

Inspired by real-life ‘Love Jihad’ events, the Sudipto Sen directorial Islamophobic film, ‘The Kerala Story’, starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

Despite the criticism for pushing non-factual information and promoting Islamophobic propaganda, the title grossed INR304 crore at the Box Office and is the eighth highest-grossing film of the year.

Dunki

The third and final offering of Shahrukh Khan for the year, and his maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.

The comedy-drama opened in theatres last week and currently stands at INR256 crore in its worldwide collection.

OMG 2

A sequel to ‘Oh My God’ (2012), the satirical comedy-drama by Amit Rai, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, was released in August, facing a Box Office clash with ‘Gadar 2’.

The title rounds off this year’s highest-earners at Box Office with INR221 crores collection.

