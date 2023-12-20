Year Ender 2023: Celebrities who tied the knot this year

2023 was the year of marital bliss for several TV actors, film stars, singers, national cricketers and other celebrities, with many also giving a second chance to the relationship.

Before it comes to an end, let’s have a look through all the celebrity weddings of the year 2023.

Shan Masood

The year started with skipper Shan Masood getting married to Nische Khan on January 20 in an intimate Nikkah Ceremony, before the week-long festivities followed.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

On January 23, Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty officially became husband and wife, after years of dating.

Eva B.

Pakistani rapper Eva B. of ‘Kana Yaari’ fame married musician Mudassar Qureshi in the last week of January.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Bollywood’s it couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 this year, after being in a relationship for nearly three years.

Shadab Khan

All-rounder Shadab Khan tied the knot with Malaika, the daughter of veteran cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, in an intimate ceremony on February 9.

Hira Khan

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan, best known for playing Roomi in the blockbuster serial ‘Mere Humsafar’ and Sara in ‘Woh Pagal Si’, married beau Arslan Khan in the mid of February.

Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed on February 16.

Ushna Shah

One of the most talked about celebrity weddings of 2023 was of A-list actor Ushna Shah and her fiance, pro-golfer Hamza Amin, on February 23.

Komal Rizvi

Singer Komal Rizvi announced on April 21 that she is married to the US-based businessman S. Ali Uppal.

Fatima Bhutto

The granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Fatima Bhutto tied the knot in a homely affair in Karachi on April 28.

Madiha Imam

May 2023 started with actor VJ Madiha Imam exchanging vows with Indian writer-producer Moji Basar in an intimate ceremony.

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Saudi architect Rajwa Al Seif on June 2, in a ceremony attended by royals from across the globe.

Haris Rauf

The wedding festivities for Pakistan’s first-choice pacer Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Masood were held in July 2023.

Nida Firdous Khan

Showbiz starlet Nida Firdous Khan announced her marriage to celebrity aesthetician, Dr Shahzaman in August, days after she was evicted from ‘Tamasha’.

Chris Evans

Hollywood star Chris Evans aka Captain America married the Portugal-born Alba Baptista in a private ceremony on September 9.

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan’s cricket team’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi brought his wife Ansha Shahid home on September 20.

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra officially became Mrs Raghav Chadha on September 24 after tying the knot with the Indian politician.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Over a year after her courthouse wedding, Hollywood starlet Anya Taylor-Joy married her beau Malcolm McRae in a starry Venice ceremony on the first weekend of October.

Mahira Khan

A-list actor Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with an old and close friend, businessman Salim Karim, in a destination Bhurban wedding, on October 1.

Imam-ul-Haq

The final cricketer to get married in the year 2023 was top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq who wedded Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood on November 25.

Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda married his longtime girlfriend, model Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29.

Kiran Ashfaque

Model and ex-wife of Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque got married for the second time to politician Hamza Ali Chaudhary of Pakistan People’s Party, in a private Lahore ceremony on December 3.

