Jennifer Lopez arrives at Atlas premiere without Ben Affleck amid split rumours

Pop star Jennifer Lopez was once again spotted without Ben Affleck as she arrived at the premier of her latest film Atlas in Los Angeles of United States amid divorce rumours.

While she was wearing her wedding ring, the actress-singer arrived solo on the red carpet for her Netflix sci-fi action flick Atlas, a US media outlet reported.

Ben Affleck, 51, did not attend the premiere as he is busy shooting for The Accountant 2.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 54, shared a Reel on Instagram which captured her smiling at photographers while walking down the red carpet.

Read more: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez determined to fix marriage problems

Days earlier, the two were spotted together for the first time after over a month as reports suggested that they were facing troubles in their marriage.

The two were seen together for first time after 47 days on May 16 at an event where they arrived separately. However, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were wearing their wedding rings as they left together.

Speculations intensified regarding the future of their marriage when Affleck was photographed on May 17 with his wedding band missing from his ring finger.

It is pertinent to mention that the Let’s Get Loud singer and Affleck first dated between 2002 and 2004 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli.

However, they later went apart as Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck married Daredevil costar Jennifer Garner and the two have three kids; Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and married the following year.

Earlier, a report said that the two were working together to sort out the issues in their marriage.

“Jen and Ben’s relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down,” ET reported, citing a source.