Sania Mirza shows off new nameplate of her house in Insta dump

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza showed off the new nameplate of her house along with some selfies with her loved ones in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Sania Mirza updated her 13 million followers on the social site about her life off late with her loved ones, including her sister Anam, son Izhaan as well as her girl gang.

The 10-visuals gallery, captioned with, “This and that,” and an emoji, has a new nameplate of her house as the first picture of the post, which read, “Sania & Izhaan.” The dump further features an aesthetic nature shot, photos with her girls, mirror selfies, with Izhaan as well as solo, and a subtle message via her coffee cup, reading ‘Choose to be happy’.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the picture post in the form of likes and warm comments for the Indian athlete and her son.

Pertinent to note here that Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

