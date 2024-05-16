Sania Mirza advised to remarry after divorce with Shoaib Malik

Actor Nabeel Zafar advised Indian tennis star Sania Mirza to consider remarrying following her divorce from the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik.

Responding to the tennis star’s statement of being enough alone in a YouTube show, the actor said that while everyone is enough for themselves, people should opt for Nikkah to surround themselves with people who love them.

Nabeel Zafar then went on to advise Sania Mirza to remarry when she finds the right person in her life.

He was reacting to an Instagram video of Mirza in which she announced her upcoming show, ‘Akeeli,’ which will feature women and girls from all over India who made a name for themselves.

In the video, the former wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik is seen recalling how she overcame societal expectations.

Read more: Sania Mirza’s cryptic Instagram post about love goes viral

It is pertinent to mention Sania Mirza was married to Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

Following Malik’s marriage to Sana Javed, Sania Mirza’s sister Anum Mirza said that the cricketer’s ex-wife congratulated him.

According to her, the couple was separated months before their divorce.