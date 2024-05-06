Sania Mirza’s cryptic Instagram post about love goes viral

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the former wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, on Monday shared a cryptic Instagram post about love.

In an Instagram story, Mirza shared excerpts from a poem, “love doesn’t hurt. if it hurts it’s not love. love is what heals.”

The tennis star regularly shares posts on the social media platform informing fans about her daily routine along with pictures with her son Izhaan.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza was married to Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

Following Malik’s marriage to Sana Javed, Sania Mirza’s sister Anum Mirza said that the cricketer’s ex-wife congratulated him.

According to her, the couple was separated months before their divorce.

Days before the announcement of their divorce, a post shared by Sania Mirza on her Instagram stories had social users joining the dots in the cryptic message about marriage and divorce.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard,” read the text in the reposted note.